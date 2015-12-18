版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 19日 星期六 03:17 BJT

Court stays order barring American Express anti-steering rules

Dec 18 A federal appeals court has temporarily lifted an order barring American Express Co from enforcing rules prohibiting its merchants from steering customers to other credit cards.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stayed the order, which was handed down by a lower court in April, until it decides American Express' appeal. (Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

