UPDATE 1-American Express can enforce anti-steering rules -court

(Adds reactions from American Express and Justice Department,
other background)
By Brendan Pierson
Dec 18 American Express Co can once
again enforce its rules prohibiting merchants from steering
customers to other credit cards after an appeals court
temporarily lifted an earlier court order on Friday.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is currently weighing
American Express' appeal of the earlier order, handed down by a
lower court in April. It decided to lift the order until it
decides the appeal.
The 2nd Circuit's ruling comes the day after it heard oral
arguments in the case.
American Express is appealing an April 30 order by Judge
Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn federal court. The order followed
his finding in February that the credit card companies' rules
harmed competition and violated U.S. antitrust laws.
The U.S. government and 17 states sued American Express in
the Brooklyn court in 2010, alleging it broke antitrust law by
forbidding merchants from steering consumers toward cards with
lower "swipe fees." These are charges that must be paid by a
merchant for accepting a credit card payment.
American Express' rules forbid merchants from offering
consumers discounts, rebates or other incentives for using
lower-fee cards, or from telling consumers which cards they
prefer. Friday's ruling means the company can once again enforce
those rules.
The U.S. Justice Department settled with Visa Inc and
MasterCard Inc over the same practices in 2010.
Card companies charge merchants more than $50 billion a year
to process consumer transactions, the government said in
February. Those fees have also spurred years of litigation by
the merchants against the card companies.
American Express said in a statement that it was
"encouraged" by the 2nd Circuit's decision on Friday.
"As we have consistently maintained, we do not believe the
initial trial court's ruling would provide any benefit to
consumers and would harm competition by further entrenching the
two dominant networks," the company said.
The Justice Department declined to comment.
The case is United States v. American Express Co, U.S. Court
of Appeals, 2nd Circuit, No. 15-1672.
(Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler and Matthew Lewis)