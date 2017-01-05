版本:
U.S. loses bid to overturn AmEx antitrust decision

NEW YORK Jan 5 A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected the U.S. government's request that it reconsider its decision allowing American Express Co to stop merchants from encouraging customers to use rival cards that charge lower fees.

Without comment, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals let stand its Sept. 26 reversal of a lower court ruling that had struck down AmEx's "anti-steering" rules. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)
