AmEx to close sale of Costco card portfolio to Citi by June

Feb 29 Credit card issuer American Express Co said on Monday it would close a previously announced deal to sell its Costco U.S. co-branded card portfolio to Citigroup Inc by June.

AmEx, which was replaced by Citigroup and Visa Inc last year to run Costco Wholesale Corp co-branded credit cards, had estimated a gain of about $1 billion from the sale.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

