AmEx to close sale of Costco card portfolio to Citi by June

BRIEF-Neovasc provides update in litigation with Cardiaq
* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest
Feb 29 Credit card issuer American Express Co said on Monday it would close a previously announced deal to sell its Costco U.S. co-branded card portfolio to Citigroup Inc by June.
AmEx, which was replaced by Citigroup and Visa Inc last year to run Costco Wholesale Corp co-branded credit cards, had estimated a gain of about $1 billion from the sale.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission began a patent infringement probe on Wednesday after ZiiLabs Inc charged that several firms were importing products to the United States in violation of its patents on graphics processors and DDR memory controllers.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had made a final finding of dumping of certain imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length (CTL) plate from China.