American Express, Costco to end U.S. credit card partnership

Feb 12 American Express Co said it will stop issuing credit cards co-branded with Costco Wholesale Corp in the United States from March 31, 2016.

Costco has already replaced American Express with Capital One Financial Corp as its credit-card issuer in Canada starting this year. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
