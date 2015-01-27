版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 28日 星期三 04:17 BJT

American Express plans to start operations in Cuba

Jan 27 American Express Co said it would launch operations in Cuba following President Barack Obama's decision this month to ease sanctions against the communist-ruled island.

MasterCard Inc said last week it would allow its cards issued in the United States to be used in Cuba from March 1 as Washington eases restrictions on travel, trade and financial activities.

Marina Norville, a spokeswoman for American Express, confirmed in an email that AmEx also planned to start business activities in Cuba but provided no further details.

Visa Inc has not revealed its plans for Cuba, and company executives were not available to comment on Tuesday. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐