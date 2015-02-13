American Express and JetBlue ending card partnership -Bloomberg

BRIEF-Western Gas names Jaime Casas new CFO
* Appointed Jaime Casas as senior vice president, CFO and treasurer of partnerships effective immediately
Feb 13 American Express Co, which said on Thursday that its credit card partnership with Costco Wholesale Corp would end next year, is also ending its co-branded card deal with JetBlue Airways Corp, according to a published report.
Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter, said on Friday that JetBlue has reached a new deal with Barclays Plc and Mastercard Inc.(bloom.bg/1Axky6k)
Representatives of American Express, Jet Blue and Barclays declined to comment on the report. A Mastercard spokesman was not immediately available.
American Express shares fell more than 9 percent on Thursday and Friday following its disclosure of the lost Costco business.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* China Online Education Group announces first quarter 2017 results
* Says it plans to set up unit in U.S. to acquire Dietech North America LLC for up to $33 million