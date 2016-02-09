American Express looks to grow small business loan revenue

Feb 9 American Express Co wants to grow
small-business lending to make up for revenue it expects to lose
after its credit card partnership with Costco Wholesale Corp
ends this year.
Last week, American Express said it will pay an undisclosed
amount to feature its charge cards on Fundera, an online
marketplace. AmEx hopes small-business owners will compare loan
terms and rates and choose its cards over traditional loans.
The company is bracing for the end of co-branded cards with
Costco that accounted for 8 percent of worldwide annual spending
on AmEx cards in 2014, and 20 percent of the company's
outstanding loans.
The planned end of the partnership in March has been delayed
a few months because it has taken more time to move customers to
a new card, the Seattle Times reported last week.
To make up for that lost revenue, American Express has
focused on small-business loans, where it already has a
foothold. It views small-business cards as an area with room to
grow in the near term, unlike consumer spending.
In 2014, American Express cards for small businesses funded
$190 billion in purchases, up from $122 billion in 2010. The
company considers cards an untapped form of small-business
funding, because small businesses tend to rely more heavily on
cash and traditional loans. Only 10 percent of small-business
spending takes place on cards.
At AmEx's investor day last year, management highlighted its
small-business loan operation as an area of focus.
"One of the very most important things we're doing as a
company is lending and funding," David Rabkin, AmEx's senior
vice president of small-business customer acquisition, said in
an interview. "Putting our cards on Fundera marketplace is part
of that."
The charge cards American Express offers on Fundera, called
Open, are designed for companies that need to fund large spot
purchases of inventory or raw materials, and can pay off the
balance in full each month. The Open cards do not charge
interest, but carry an annual fee. Spending limits adjust with
usage and payment history.
There may be pain ahead as American Express works to grow
small-business lending. The credit-card business has gotten more
competitive because banks and card issuers view the loans and
transaction fees as a relatively stable source of revenue. Also,
consumer spending has slowed despite cheaper gasoline.
American Express shares have fallen 25 percent so far this
year. The company plans to cut $1 billion in costs by the end of
2017.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York, editing by Lauren Tara
LaCapra and David Gregorio)