AmEx to launch cross-brand loyalty program - WSJ

March 18 American Express Co will team
up with seven companies, including Macy's Inc, AT&T Inc
and Exxon Mobil Corp, to launch a loyalty program
this spring, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The program, called Plenti, will operate like
drugstore-rewards programs and let customers earn points by
making purchases at the participating companies, which also
include Rite Aid Corp and Hulu, the Journal said.
For example, users will be able to pay for their purchases
at Rite Aid using the points they earn on paying their AT&T
bills.
AmEx, which will operate the program and collect fees from
partner companies, expects to launch it in May, the newspaper
said. The company operates similar programs in Poland, Germany
and Italy. (on.wsj.com/1betYdz)
American Express, Exxon Mobil, AT&T, Macy's, Hulu and Rite
Aid were not immediately available for comment outside regular
U.S. business hours.
Last month, Costco Wholesale Corp said it would
stop accepting AmEx cards after it failed to renew a deal. The
agreement between AmEx and Costco is set to end after 16 years
on March 31, 2016.
AmEx said the loss of the Costco contract would hurt
earnings for the next two years. It raised interest rates for
over 1 million of its cardholders for the first time in more
than five years last month.
American Express runs co-branded contracts with Delta
Airlines Inc, Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc
and Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, among others.
