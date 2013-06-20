版本:
American Express names McKesson's Campbell as CFO

June 20 American Express Co named Jeffrey Campbell as its chief financial officer, replacing Daniel Henry, who will retire later this year.

Campbell joins American Express from healthcare services provider McKesson Corp where he was executive vice president and chief financial officer.
