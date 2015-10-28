MOVES-Doug Buckminster to head AmEx's global consumer services group

Oct 28 Credit card issuer American Express
said Doug Buckminster would head its newly created
global consumer services group, effective immediately.
AmEx merged its U.S. and international consumer businesses
to create the global consumer services group.
Buckminster is currently president of AmEx's global network
and international consumer services business.
The company also said Vice Chairman Steve Squeri would head
its newly created global commercial payments group, which
combines its U.S. and international business-to-business payment
activities.
AmEx also named Anre Williams as president of its global
merchant services and loyalty business, which is a combination
of its global loyalty coalition and global network business with
our global merchant services group.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)