American Express President Ed Gilligan passes away

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
May 29 American Express Co said President Ed Gilligan passed away on Friday morning. He was 55.
Gilligan, a 35-year veteran at AmEx, was named president in 2013, Chief Executive Kenneth Chenault said in a letter to employees and contractors.
"His contributions have left an indelible imprint on practically every area of our business ... and, most recently, the group forging our digital partnerships and driving payment innovations," Chenault said in the letter. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.