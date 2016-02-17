AmEx to overhaul management, cut jobs

Feb 17 American Express Co said it would
overhaul its management, streamline its marketing operations and
cut jobs as it looks to reduce $1 billion in costs over the next
two years.
The company is facing stiff competition in the co-branding
business and has lost lucrative long-term contracts from
companies such as Fidelity Investments and warehouse club
operator Costco Wholesale Corp.
The credit card issuer, which said it would cut jobs as part
of the restructuring program, did not give any details about the
number of employees it plans to lay off.
"At this time, we do not know what the magnitude of those
reductions will be, as decisions on specific positions affected
are yet to be made," AmEx Chief Executive Kenneth Chenault said.
The company also said Chief Marketing Officer John Hayes
will leave the company after over 20 years of service.
AmEx said it was consolidating its marketing operations to
avoid duplicate infrastructure, resources, costs and processes.
(amex.co/1Q1LfaR)
The company is creating a global marketing operations unit,
which will be led by Mike McCormack.
Shares of the company were marginally up in afternoon
trading. Up to Tuesday's close, the stock had fallen 23.5
percent, making it the worst performing stock on the Dow Jones
index.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)