American Express profit rises 12 percent

April 16 American Express Co reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit as its credit-card customers spent more in a recovering U.S economy.

The world's biggest credit card issuer's net income rose to $1.43 billion, or $1.33 per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.28 billion, or $1.15 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue, net of interest expense, rose 4 percent to $8.20 billion. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)