American Express profit rises 12 percent

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT files preliminary base shelf prospectus
April 16 American Express Co reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit as its credit-card customers spent more in a recovering U.S economy.
The world's biggest credit card issuer's net income rose to $1.43 billion, or $1.33 per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.28 billion, or $1.15 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue, net of interest expense, rose 4 percent to $8.20 billion. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
LONDON, April 19 Copper fell for a second day on Wednesday after a surge of fund selling just before the close reversed gains and drove the metal to a 14-week low, traders said.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Shares of semiconductor equipment suppliers surged on Wednesday after quarterly earnings reports from Lam Research and ASML Holding suggested a recent wave of spending by chipmakers was far from over.