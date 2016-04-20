American Express profit falls as costs rise

BRIEF-Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific
* Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific; E. Hunter Harrison to retire
April 20 American Express Co's profit fell for the fourth straight quarter as costs jumped 5 percent after the credit card issuer boosted spending to fend off rising competition.
Net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $1.39 billion, or $1.45 per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.51 billion, or $1.48 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue, net of interest expense, rose 1.7 percent to $8.09 billion. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Colliers International completes US$700 million revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quarterly revenues $2.48 billion versus $1.82 billion last year