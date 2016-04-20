UPDATE 1-AmEx reports first revenue rise in 5 quarters

(Adds details; shares)
April 20 American Express Co reported a
rise in quarterly revenue for the first time in five quarters,
helped by higher spending by card members in the United States,
its biggest market.
The company's total revenue, net of interest expense, rose
1.7 percent to $8.09 billion in the first quarter ended March
31.
Analysts on average had estimated revenue of about $8
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's shares rose more than 3 percent in
after-market trading on Wednesday.
AmEx said revenue, net of interest expense, from its U.S.
Card Services business, rose 3 percent to $3.28 billion.
Net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $1.39
billion, or $1.45 per share, from $1.51 billion, or $1.48 per
share, a year earlier.
AmEx, which has long catered to affluent customers, has
struggled with the loss of long-term contracts, including one
with retailer Costco Wholesale Corp.
"We continued to make very good progress on expanding our
merchant network here in the United States and internationally,"
said Chief Executive Kenneth Chenault.
Total costs rose about 5 percent to $5.47 billion, largely
due to a 19 percent rise in marketing and promotion expenses
during the quarter.
According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, AmEx earned $1.43 per
share, excluding certain items, beating analysts' average
estimate of $1.35.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)