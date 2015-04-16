American Express quarterly profit rises 6.3 pct

April 16 American Express Co, the world's largest credit card issuer, reported a 6.3 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher spending by card holders and an increase in net interest income.

Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $1.51 billion, or $1.48 per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.42 billion, or $1.33 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue, net of interest expense, fell 2.7 percent to $7.95 billion.

Net interest income rose 8.2 percent to $1.48 billion. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)