American Express quarterly profit rises 6.3 pct

UPDATE 1-Foxconn invests in China's Mobike as the start-up plans aggressive expansion
* Terms of deal not disclosed (Writes through with details of the deal)
April 16 American Express Co, the world's largest credit card issuer, reported a 6.3 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher spending by card holders and an increase in net interest income.
Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $1.51 billion, or $1.48 per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.42 billion, or $1.33 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue, net of interest expense, fell 2.7 percent to $7.95 billion.
Net interest income rose 8.2 percent to $1.48 billion. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Terms of deal not disclosed (Writes through with details of the deal)
LONDON, Jan 20 For financial markets, the Trump era begins on Monday, and if history is any guide the following month should be a rocky one for Wall Street but positive for the dollar.
* Shares pare losses after falling more than 1 pct (Adds comment from analyst, shares)