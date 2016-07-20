American Express quarterly profit jumps 37 pct

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 Credit card issuer American Express Co reported a 37 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by higher spending by its customers and lower expenses due to a sale of its loan portfolio.
Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $2.02 billion, or $2.10 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30 from $1.47 billion, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue, net of interest expense, fell 1 percent to $8.24 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)