UPDATE 1-AmEx raises profit forecast for full year

(Adds details, updates shares)
Oct 19 Credit card issuer American Express Co
raised its 2016 adjusted earnings forecast and reported
better-than-expected third-quarter revenue on Wednesday, sending
its shares up 5 percent in extended trading.
The company raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast
to $5.90-$6.00 per share from $5.40-$5.70. AmEx reaffirmed its
2017 forecast.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.50
per share in 2016, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue, net of interest expense, fell 5 percent to
$7.77 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30, beating the
average estimate of $7.71 billion.
Revenue, net of interest expense, rose 5 percent when
Costco-related gains were excluded from the third quarter of
2015.
AmEx, which has historically catered to upscale consumers,
ended a lucrative partnership with Costco Wholesale Corp
in March.
Costco co-branded portfolio accounted for about 8 percent of
the spending on AmEx cards in 2015.
Net income attributable to common shareholders fell about 10
percent to $1.11 billion in the third quarter.
On a per share basis, AmEx earned $1.20, beating analysts'
average estimate of 97 cents per share.
AmEx shares, which have fallen 13.6 percent this year, were
trading at $64.38 in extended trading on Wednesday.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)