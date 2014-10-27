American Express says Vente-Privee USA to close by year-end

RPT-South Africa's Sibanye declares war on illegal gold miners
* Thousands of "zama zamas" mine gold illegally in South Africa
Oct 27 American Express Co, the world's largest credit card issuer, said it would close its joint venture with French online start-up Vente-Privee by the end of the year.
Vente-Privee sells luxury fashion, wine and music at steep discounts in "flash sales" that last three to five days.
Vente-Privee began operating in the United States in 2011 in a joint venture with American Express to access an affluent client base of card holders, giving it instant credibility and brand recognition despite not being a household name outside Europe.
"Both companies decided that given the road to profitability for vente-privee USA was going to be longer than expected, it was time to focus on other priorities," American Express' spokeswoman Leah Gerstner said in an email.
Vente-Privee USA will continue to operate and fulfil its sales events and customer orders through the end of the year, the spokeswoman said.
Launched in 2001, Vente-Privee has grown fast and is now one of Europe's biggest homegrown online retailers, with a presence in France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the UK, Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore)
* Thousands of "zama zamas" mine gold illegally in South Africa
April 24 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announces takeover offer for units it does not already own in Generation Healthcare REIT