American Air flight attendants reach pact on union representation

Feb 28 Flight attendants at US Airways, which merged with AMR Corp late last year to form American Airlines Group, on Friday approved an agreement under which the union representing workers at the former AMR will become their bargaining agent.

The US Airways flight attendants are currently represented by the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA union, while those same workers at American are represented by the Association of Professional Flight Attendants.

The agreement sets the stage for joint negotiations for a labor contract for the new carrier's 24,000 flight attendants, the unions said. American Airlines Group is the world's biggest airline.
