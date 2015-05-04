版本:
MOVES-American Financial appoints John Fronduti assistant vice president

May 4 Insurance holding company American Financial Group Inc said it appointed John Fronduti assistant vice president.

He will serve as vice president of American Money Management, a wholly owned investment management subsidiary of American Financial, where he will provide legal advice in connection with Company's investment portfolio.

Prior to joining the company, Fronduti was a partner with Cincinnati-based law firm Keating, Muething and Klekamp. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)
