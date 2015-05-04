MOVES-American Financial appoints John Fronduti assistant vice president

BRIEF-Elliott Advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel's rejection of third PPG proposal
* Elliott advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel N.V.'s rejection of third PPG proposal; has filed petition with enterprise chamber regarding EGM
May 4 Insurance holding company American Financial Group Inc said it appointed John Fronduti assistant vice president.
He will serve as vice president of American Money Management, a wholly owned investment management subsidiary of American Financial, where he will provide legal advice in connection with Company's investment portfolio.
Prior to joining the company, Fronduti was a partner with Cincinnati-based law firm Keating, Muething and Klekamp. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)
* Elliott advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel N.V.'s rejection of third PPG proposal; has filed petition with enterprise chamber regarding EGM
TOKYO, May 9 Toshiba Corp has told its memory chip partner Western Digital Corp not to interfere with the sale of the Japanese company's prized chip unit.
* Ag Growth announces first quarter 2017 results; declares dividends