American Homes 4 Rent tightens guidance on SFR bond

European shares firm as earnings, M&A back in play
LONDON, April 25 Deal-making and earnings underpinned European stock markets on Tuesday as focus shifted back to fundamentals and away from politics, for now.
NEW YORK, May 12 (IFR) - American Homes 4 Rent has narrowed price guidance on its US$482.7m six-tranche home rental bond offering, just the third trade of its kind in the new asset class.
The issuer tightened guidance by 5bp on the two top-rated tranches, with the Triple A rated portion revised to L+ 110bp-115bp from early talk of L+115bp-120bp and the Double A slice revised to L+145bp-150bp from L+150bp+155bp.
It also narrowed guidance on the next two classes by roughly 5bp, with the Single A plus-rated C notes now at L+190bp area and the split rated D tranche now at L+225bp area.
Prices were tightened even more aggressively on the two lowest-rated tranches, with the Triple B rated E notes now in the L+270bp area from 280bp and the Double B rated F piece at L+360bp area from L+380bp.
Goldman Sachs (structuring), JPMorgan and Wells Fargo are co-lead managers on the trade.
The new trade would be just the third in the nascent single-family rental (SFR) bond market.
Roughly a dozen large institutional buyers dominate the sector, buying up US foreclosed homes at bargain prices to revamp as rentals. (Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
April 25 Canada's Teck Resources Ltd , North America's largest producer of steelmaking coal, reported a surge in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, lifted by significantly higher prices for the commodity, and increased prices of zinc and copper.
SYDNEY, April 25 Copper reversed early losses in Asia on Tuesday to trade higher on the back of strong regional equities markets that broadened investor appeal for cyclical assets such as industrial commodities.