UPDATE 3-American Air says systems restored after outage

April 16 American Airlines said its computer
systems were restored and flights resumed after intermittent
outages on Tuesday lasting several hours had led it to ground
hundreds of U.S. flights.
American, which operates more than 3,500 daily flights
worldwide, said it saw no evidence that its technical problems
were related to recent events in Boston, where bombings at the
finish line of the city's marathon on Monday killed three and
injured many others.
The problem with the computer systems began in mid-morning
and prompted American to ask the U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration to ground its flights until 4 p.m. CDT (2100
GMT).
American, a unit of AMR Corp, said its systems
were restored as of 3:30 pm CDT (2030 GMT).
"Flights have resumed, but we expect cancellations and
delays throughout the remainder of the day," the carrier said in
a statement.
Asked if there was a safety issue involved, FAA
Administrator Michael Huerta said American requested the flight
halt based on its operational needs. Huerta added he was not
aware of any suggestion that American's computer systems had
been hacked.
"Not that I'm aware of," Huerta said when asked if
American's computer systems had been disabled by a cyber-attack.
Flight tracking service FlightAware said American had
canceled 720 flights, including 400 at Dallas/Fort Worth and 200
at Chicago, two of its major hub cities.
At Los Angeles International Airport, another key hub,
airline staff began rebooking passengers by early afternoon,
airport spokeswoman Nancy S. Castles said.
Mark Duell, vice president of operations at FlightAware,
said American hubs at New York's John F. Kennedy and Miami
airports would also experience significant delays.
American, based in Fort Worth, Texas, said that it would
provide full refunds to travelers whose plans were not flexible
and added there would be no charge for changing reservations.
The carrier said customers who needed to travel on Tuesday could
rebook with American or another airline and it would honor any
fare difference.
Other carriers have also had problems with computer
reservation systems. Last year, computer outages at United
Continental Holdings stranded passengers at airports
around the country.
American plans to merge with rival US Airways Group
later this year to form the world's biggest air carrier.