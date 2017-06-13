Tall people be relieved! American Air to cut leg room by one inch, not two

| WASHINGTON, June 13
WASHINGTON, June 13 In a move likely to relieve
taller air travelers, American Airlines Group Inc will
reduce leg room by one inch instead of two as originally planned
on some seats in its Boeing 737 MAX jets.
Last month American said it would shrink the distance
between some seat backs, or pitch, on its new Boeing Co
737 MAX jets from the minimum of 31 inches on its current
737-800 fleet, to 29 inches.
The backlash was swift at a time when relations between U.S.
airlines and their passengers have sunk to a new low.
In an internal email reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday, the
company said it had "received a lot of feedback from both
customers and team members" and said it had decided to space all
main cabin rows with at least 30 inches of pitch.
The company said "airline customers feel increasingly
frustrated by their experiences and less valued when they fly.
We can be leaders in helping to turn around that perception, and
that includes reviewing decisions that have significant impact
on the flying experience."
Doug Kidd, executive director of the National Association of
Airline Passengers, said American’s decision “is a move in the
right direction” but added airlines should do more and charge
more if needed. "It's those last few inches that make the
difference," he said.
The MAX will still be configured with 172 seats, up from 160
on the current 737-800s, but the airline will add the space by
switching one row of premium seats to main cabin seating, the
email said.
American, which plans to start taking delivery of the MAX in
the fall, said the new seat is designed to "feel more spacious
so a 30 inch pitch will feel more like today’s 31 inches." The
change may be made to other American aircraft.
United Airlines President Scott Kirby said in May at
a congressional hearing the airline had not made a "final
decision" about whether to cut pitch to 29 inches in some seats.
Nearly all United seats currently have at least 31 inches of
pitch.
At the congressional hearing in May, airline executives
faced scathing criticism for their customer service, after the
furor surrounding a passenger being dragged from a full United
Airlines plane to make room for airline employees.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Sanders and
Steve Orlofsky)