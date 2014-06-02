Ventas to buy ARC Healthcare in $2.6 bln deal

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 1
May 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 2 American Realty Capital Healthcare Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring medical office buildings, said it would sell itself to rival Ventas Inc in a stock and cash deal valued at $2.6 billion.
ARC Healthcare said Ventas would pay $11.33 per share, a premium of about 14 percent to the stock's Friday close.
The acquisition will allow Ventas to strengthen its position in senior living facilities.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
