FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
Ex-American Realty CFO convicted of falsifying company's accounts
#人民币汇率
#英国脱欧历程
#中国楼市调控
#联储加息之路
#图片精选
频道
专题
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
路透调查
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
深度分析
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
中国财经
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月30日 / 晚上6点29分 / 1 天前

Ex-American Realty CFO convicted of falsifying company's accounts

记者 Brendan Pierson

2 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - The former chief financial officer of American Realty Capital Properties Inc was convicted on Friday of deceiving investors by inflating the real estate investment trust's financial statements.

Jurors in a federal court in Manhattan found Brian Block guilty of fraud and conspiracy following a three-week trial.

"We were hoping for a different verdict," Mike Miller, an attorney for Block, said shortly after the verdict was announced. "We still believe Brian Block is innocent. We will be appealing."

American Realty shares plunged as much as 37 percent on Oct. 29, 2014, wiping out roughly $4 billion of market value, after the company said employees intentionally concealed accounting errors. It also said Block and its chief accounting officer, Lisa McAlister, had resigned the previous day.

Block was charged with securities fraud and conspiracy last year. Prosecutors said that in July 2014, he plugged fake numbers into a spreadsheet that was used to prepare the company's financial report for the second quarter of that year in order to disguise a calculation error in a previous report.

In closing arguments on Thursday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward Imparatore reviewed testimony from McAlister, who has pleaded guilty, and Ryan Steel, American Realty's former director of financial reporting. Both testified that they saw Block falsify numbers.

A lawyer for Block, Reid Weingarten, later told jurors in his closing argument that Block changed numbers because the company had switched its accounting methods for legitimate business reasons.

He said there was never any accounting error for Block to cover up, and that the government's witnesses were not credible.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below