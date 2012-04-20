American Air unions would support US Airways merge

April 20 Three unions representing workers at AMR Corp's American Airlines would support a merger with US Airways Group Inc, calling it the "best strategy and fastest option" to complete a restructuring at bankrupt AMR.

The Allied Pilots Association, Association of Professional Flight Attendants and Transport Workers Union said in a joint statement on Friday that they have reached agreements on term sheets for collective bargaining pacts that would govern American workers should there be a merger with US Airways.

The three unions together represent nearly 55,000 American Airlines employees.

US Airways confirmed the agreement with the American Airlines unions in a federal filing of its own and added that no agreement on any business combination has been reached with American parent AMR.