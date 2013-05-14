Two unions seek to combine in American, US Air merger

IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
May 14 Two unions that represent ground workers at American Airlines and US Airways Group said on Tuesday they would combine to become the bargaining agent for nearly 30,000 employees after the airlines merge.
The move comes as the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, a third union, seeks to represent mechanics at US Airways.
The Transport Workers Union of America and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said they reached agreements this week to represent mechanics, fleet and Stores workers at the new American Airlines.
The unions said the partnership, which will be called the TWU/IAM Employee Association, will file with U.S. mediators to hold elections for ground workers once the merger is completed. Should the partnership be certified as the agent for workers at the combined airline, negotiating groups from each union will work on labor contracts.
The TWU currently represents ground workers at American, while the machinists represent the employees at US Airways.
Last week, the Teamsters filed an application with the National Mediation Board seeking elections to represent US Airways mechanics. At the same time, the Teamsters union also said it intended to file to represent ground workers at American, a unit of AMR Corp.
The TWU and machinists unions assailed the Teamsters filing last week. Garry Drummond, the air transport division director at the TWU, said in a statement that the Teamsters were trying to "steal members from other unions."
The merger of American and US Airways is expected to close in the third quarter, subject to approvals.
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
MOSCOW, April 14 Russian government expects that proceeds from the sale of a 20 percent stake in Novorossiisk Sea Commercial Port will be at 30 billion roubles ($532.33 million), Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.