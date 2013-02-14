American, US Airways boards approve merger -source

REFILE-CVC launches sale of metering group Ista - sources
FRANKFURT, March 28 Buyout group CVC is launching the sale of German metering group Ista, a deal potentially worth up to 4 billion euros ($4.3 billion), people close to the matter said.
NEW YORK Feb 13 The boards of AMR Corp and US Airways Group separately met on Wednesday and approved a merger agreement, a person familiar with the matter said.
The deal will be announced early on Thursday, the person said, asking not to be named because the matter is not public yet.
* Scorpio Tankers Inc announces public offering of senior unsecured notes due 2019 and commencement of cash tender offer for outstanding 7.50pct senior unsecured notes due 2017
DUBAI, March 28 Saudi Arabia's decision to cut tax paid by national oil giant Saudi Aramco has increased its value by $1 trillion, an analyst estimated on Tuesday ahead of Aramco's initial public offer of shares, expected to be the world's largest.