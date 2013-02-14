版本:
American, US Airways boards approve merger -source

NEW YORK Feb 13 The boards of AMR Corp and US Airways Group separately met on Wednesday and approved a merger agreement, a person familiar with the matter said.

The deal will be announced early on Thursday, the person said, asking not to be named because the matter is not public yet.

