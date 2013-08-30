版本:
Nov. 25 trial date set for U.S. challenge to AMR/US Airways merger

WASHINGTON Aug 30 A federal judge on Friday set a tentative Nov. 25 trial date in the U.S. government challenge to an American Airlines merger with U.S. Airways .

The U.S. Justice Department had asked U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly for a March trial. The airlines had been pushing for November because holding a deal together for months puts a strain on the parties. The judge announced the date for a bench trial in open court.
