UPDATE 1-Citi drops out of $1.5 bln financing of Americana sale -sources

* U.S. bank drops from $1.5 bln Adeptio loan - sources
* Concerns over Americana's Iran business among reasons
* Loan amount to be covered by other banks
(Adds detail, context)
By David French and Tom Arnold
DUBAI, April 28 Citigroup has dropped out
of the group of banks providing a $1.5 billion bridge loan to
Gulf-based Adeptio for its planned purchase of a majority stake
in Kuwait Food Co (Americana), three sources aware of
the matter said on Thursday.
The U.S. bank failed to secure internal approval to
participate in the deal, with two of the sources indicating that
Americana's business dealings in Iran had raised compliance
concerns and was one of the reasons for the bank's withdrawal.
Its decision to walk away highlights that while sanctions
related to Iran's nuclear programme were lifted in January,
other financial restrictions imposed by the United States on the
Islamic Republic continue to impact on trading with the country.
Citi was one of the lead institutions arranging the 18-month
loan for Adeptio, a group of investors who include Mohamed
Alabbar, chairman of Emaar Properties.
All the sources said that Citi's withdrawal would not
ultimately impact the buyer's ability to close the financing as
other banks would step in to fill the void.
Citi declined to comment. Alabbar's office, in a short
statement, said: "We are oversubscribed, multiple times." It
gave no other details.
Adeptio has agreed to purchase a 69 percent stake in
Americana from an investment vehicle called Al Khair for Stocks
and Real Estate, controlled by the al-Kharafi family, one of the
Gulf state's most prominent merchant families.
While the price Adeptio is paying for the stake has not been
disclosed, Americana has a current market value of $3.33 billion
according to Thomson Reuters data.
To help finance the transaction, Adeptio aimed to secure the
short-term loan from a group of banks including Citi, Standard
Chartered, Credit Suisse, Emirates NBD and First Gulf Bank. This
bridge loan would be refinanced later with longer-term funding.
The food group owns the Middle East franchises for fast food
chains KFC and Pizza Hut, as well as having a frozen food
business and other units. It is present in 13 countries
including Iran, where it owns 90 percent of restaurateur Khosh
Taam International Food Company, according to its annual report.
Concerns about financing business in Iran is particularly
prominent for international banks as falling foul of these
rulings could result in American authorities stripping lenders
of their ability to make transactions in U.S. dollars.
Despite Citi's exit, the loan was expected to be completed,
either through the existing group of banks putting in additional
cash or new banks being brought into the lending consortium.
Americana's chairman said this week that the fact Adeptio
had not asked for an extension to a due diligence period, which
ran until April 7, was a positive sign for the completion of the
acquisition.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)