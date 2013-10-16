UPDATE 1-American Airlines to add flights to Asia from Dallas/Ft Worth

* Flights to Hong Kong, Shanghai to start next year
* Carrier to end JFK to Tokyo Haneda service
Oct 16 American Airlines said on Wednesday it
plans to add nonstop flights to Hong Kong and Shanghai from
Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport next year to expand its
global reach.
AMR Corp's American, which hopes to exit
bankruptcy protection by merging with US Airways Group
and forming the world's biggest carrier, said it would operate
Boeing 777 planes on the flights to the Chinese cities.
The service is expected to begin next summer, pending regulatory
clearance.
The Justice Department filed a lawsuit in August challenging
American's proposed merger with US Airways, saying it would lead
to higher ticket prices and hurt competition. A federal trial in
the case is set to begin on Nov. 25.
Dallas/Fort Worth is the biggest of American's five major
U.S. hubs. Hong Kong is a new destination for the carrier.
American currently flies to Shanghai from its Chicago and Los
Angeles hubs.
The carrier, which filed for Chapter 11 protection in late
2011, announced other plans for its network, including the
termination of service between New York's John F. Kennedy
International Airport and Tokyo Haneda, with the last eastbound
flight on Dec. 1.
"Our Tokyo/Haneda flight has been quite unprofitable,
largely because we are allowed to operate only during severely
restricted hours, limiting our customers' options for connecting
flights to and from other Asian markets," American Chief
Commercial Officer Virasb Vahidi said in a message to employees
on Wednesday.
He added that the move to cancel the service to Haneda,
which American began in early 2011, came after failed efforts to
persuade the United States and Japan to reach an agreement
easing schedule constraints at Haneda, which handles mostly
domestic traffic. American operates nine daily flights between
the United States and Tokyo Narita International airport, which
receives most international traffic.
Japan Airlines, a member of the oneworld global
alliance that includes American and British Airways,
earlier this month was awarded fewer new landing slots than a
rival received as Haneda opens a new runway. JAL was awarded
five of 16 slots up for grabs, with the rest going to ANA
Holdings. JAL has asked the Japanese government to
reconsider that allocation.
American also said it would operate three daily flights from
New York's Kennedy airport to London Heathrow instead of four
next year as it upgrades older 777 planes with seats that fully
recline. Joint venture partner British Airways will operate the
flight that American is temporarily dropping to make the seat
upgrades, Vahidi's note said.
American added the seat changes were needed to be able to
better compete with a new partnership between Delta Air Lines
and Virgin Atlantic that will operate flights
between the United States and Britain.