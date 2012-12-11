American Airlines takes delivery of first 777 plane

BRIEF-Bombardier, Cityjet sign conditional purchase agreement for up to 10 CRJ900 aircraft
* Bombardier and Cityjet sign conditional purchase agreement for up to 10 CRJ900 aircraft
Dec 11 American Airlines said on Tuesday it took delivery of the first of 14 Boeing extended range 777-300 planes it has ordered.
The twin-aisle plane, which has more than 300 seats and offers first class, business class and main cabins, will be used on the Dallas/Fort Worth to Sao Paulo route in early 2013.
American, a unit of AMR Corp, said the plane would also fly to London Heathrow Airport from Dallas/Fort Worth and New York's John F. Kennedy Airport.
American, which is currently operating under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and weighing a potential merger with US Airways Group, said it was the first U.S. airline to order and take delivery of the 777-300ER.
The carrier is modernizing its fleet and has more than 550 planes on order.
* Entered into agreement to acquire 30% interest in bank frick & co ag, a fully licensed bank based in Balzers, liechtenstein.
Jan 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 16 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures up 0.32 percent ahead of the cash market open.