American Airlines plans to hire 1,500 pilots

Sept 30 American Airlines plans to hire 1,500
new pilots over the next five years and has offered to recall
all pilots who are currently furloughed, it said in a U.S.
regulatory filing on Monday.
The AMR Corp unit, which has been operating under
Chapter 11 protection since late 2011 and is looking to emerge
from bankruptcy by merging with US Airways Group Inc,
said it would start recruiting later in the fall.
"We are building a strong, competitive and profitable new
American which will create more opportunity for our people," AMR
Chief Executive Officer Tom Horton said in a message to staff
that was included in the filing with the Securities and Exchange
Commission.
Horton added that the carrier was still open to talks to
settle the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit seeking to block the
merger with US Airways. A federal judge will
hear the case without a jury in November and decide whether the
deal can go forward.