UPDATE 3-American pilots union president resigns, successor named

* Bates to be replaced by opponent in last union election
* Wilson to serve as interim president
* Union leadership urges pilot unity
By Karen Jacobs and Nick Brown
Aug 9 The president of the union that represents
pilots at American Airlines has resigned after members soundly
rejected a tentative contract from the bankrupt carrier.
David Bates said in a letter to pilots on Thursday that he
agreed to step down late on Wednesday at the request of the
board of the Allied Pilots Association.
The union's board picked Keith Wilson, a New York-based
captain who ran against Bates for the top union post in 2010 but
lost, to serve as interim president. Less than a year remains in
Bates' term.
Pilots frustrated after years of unsuccessful talks turned
down American's last and final contract offer on Wednesday, with
61 percent of those that voted, or 4,600, opposing, and 2,935 in
favor.
The pilots could face stricter terms should the judge
overseeing American's bankruptcy now allow the airline to end
its current contract with the union.
Wilson and members of the union's board called for unity in
a message to pilots posted late Thursday on the group's website.
"We will soon find out which path AMR management chooses to
take - whether they acknowledge our critical importance to the
day-to-day operation and longterm health of this enterprise, or
whether they repeat their past mistakes," the message said.
WILSON AT AMERICAN SINCE 1985
Wilson, 57, is an Air Force Academy graduate who was hired
by American in 1985. He has served on the pilot union's
negotiating committee, benefits review and appeals board and
financial audit panel.
Allied Pilots Association spokesman Gregg Overman called
Wilson a "calm, steady, no-nonsense" leader.
"He's earned a great deal of respect for his negotiation
skills and his knowledge of the industry and American Airlines,"
added Robert Herbst, a former American Airlines pilot who is now
an independent airline industry consultant.
"He's tasked with getting the pilots of American Airlines
the best possible contract given the circumstances that they
have to work under with the bankruptcy court," said Herbst.
"It's a challenging task."
American's pilots have had no true pay gains for years after
working under concessionary contracts, Herbst said, and are now
seeing their counterparts at U.S. carriers Delta Air Lines Inc
and United Continental Holdings Inc obtain or
move toward better labor contracts.
"They want their piece of the pie," Herbst added.
In June, Delta pilots ratified a new labor contract that
provided a 4 percent pay rate increase as of July 1, among other
benefits. Earlier this month, United Continental said it reached
an agreement in principle with its pilots that union leaders
said would help make economic amends for concessions in the last
decade.
Bates, who had urged pilots to vote in favor of AMR's final
offer, said he concluded that continuing to serve as president
was not in the best interest of pilots after the contract was
overwhelmingly rejected.
"Although I believe that ratifying the tentative agreement
would have been the best course for our pilot group, the
majority of our pilots signaled their preference for taking a
different path," Bates, a Miami-based captain, said in his
letter.
Bruce Hicks, a spokesman for AMR Corp's American
Air, declined to comment on Bates and Wilson.