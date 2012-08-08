American Airlines pilots reject tentative contract

METALS-Copper, zinc and nickel rebound on supply concerns
* LME on-warrant zinc inventories slide to lowest since 2009 (Updates with closing prices)
Aug 8 Pilots at AMR Corp's American Airlines rejected a tentative contract from the carrier, leaving a major issue unresolved with a key employee group at the bankrupt company.
The Allied Pilots Association, which represents 10,000 pilots, said 2,935 pilots voted in favor of the tentative contract, which called for cost cuts, and 4,600 voted against.
Also on Wednesday, the Transport Workers Union said two of its factions that represent mechanics and store clerks at American Airlines approved contract agreements.
American Airlines is seeking more than $1.2 billion in cost cuts from its unions annually, a key factor in its decision to seek Chapter 11 protection from creditors last November.
* LME on-warrant zinc inventories slide to lowest since 2009 (Updates with closing prices)
* Says Andrew Mckechnie, formerly of Apple Inc has been named Chief Creative Officer of its newly formed in-house agency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
QUITO, Feb 20 Ecuador's leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno looked set for victory on Monday in a presidential election, but slow results meant it may take days to know if he will face a runoff with former banker Guillermo Lasso.