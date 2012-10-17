UPDATE 4-American Airlines posts loss, but business improves

* Accounting charge produces net loss of $238 million
* 3rd-qtr adjusted profit 33 cts/share vs estimate 28 cts
* Flight cancellations, delays not material to results
By Karen Jacobs
Oct 17 American Airlines parent AMR Corp
reported a net loss for the third quarter, but
excluding one-time accounting charges it posted a
higher-than-expected profit as fuel costs fell and international
ventures aided revenue.
The company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection last November and is evaluating a potential merger
with rival US Airways Group, took nearly $350 million in
accounting charges that gave it a $238 million loss for the
quarter.
Analysts dismissed that figure and focused instead on the
underlying profit, which they said showed signs that American
was reducing costs and attracting more high-paying customers.
"American has been very careful about how many of the least
expensive seats they are selling and it looks like they've been
seeing some good demand for business-class and first-class
tickets especially on international flying," said Henry
Harteveldt, co-founder and airline analyst with Atmosphere
Research Group.
Harteveldt said American likely benefited from problems
United Continental had this year when it converted to a
new reservation system. United has conceded the process hurt
customer service and said issues are being resolved.
Revenue at AMR rose nearly 1 percent in the quarter, despite
well-publicized September flight cancellations and delays that
American blamed on a slowdown campaign by pilots. The company
said the disruptions did not materially affect third-quarter
results.
Unit revenue, a key measure of pricing power, rose 4.3
percent from a year earlier at American and regional affiliates.
The percentage of plane seats filled reached 84.7 percent, a
record.
"The revenue gains ... show that American is on the right
track in a difficult economic environment," said Maxim Group
aerospace analyst Ray Neidl.
Still, he said, American had room for improvement,
particularly in terms of operating margin. AMR reported
quarterly operating margin of 4.1 percent. Neidl said he expects
9 percent at Delta Air Lines and 7.4 percent at US
Airways.
Business agreements with British Airways and Iberia
in the Atlantic region and Japan Airlines in the
Pacific brought American more higher-paying business customers
in the quarter.
"We have really been able to leverage these agreements to
increase our yields by taking advantage of the distribution and
selling and marketing power of our partners on the other side of
the ocean," said Virasb Vahidi, chief commercial officer of
American Airlines.
AMR reported a third-quarter net loss of $238 million, or 71
cents a share, compared with a loss of $162 million, or 48 cents
a share, a year earlier. The latest results included $348
million in costs tied to worker severance and the Chapter 11
reorganization.
Excluding one-time items, AMR posted a profit of 33 cents a
share, topping analysts' average forecast by 5 cents, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 0.8 percent to $6.43 billion. Operating
expenses were up 0.6 percent, but fuel costs fell 3.3 percent.
American, the third-biggest U.S. air carrier, has grappled
with operational problems of late. In addition to the September
flight cancellations, incidents in which seats came unbolted
from the floor on American flights in recent weeks raised safety
concerns.
The carrier, which is currently in contract negotiations
with the Allied Pilots Association union, is continuing to
cancel flights through the first half of November as it looks to
get operations back to normal.
The pilots union has said it called no work slowdown against
the airline. It has taken a strike vote among its members but
has not yet disclosed the results.
Separately, American said on Wednesday it plans to hire more
than 1,500 flight attendants over the next year. It cited a big
response to a recent voluntary program in which more than 2,250
flight attendants opted to leave the company.
Shares of AMR were little changed at 37 cents in afternoon
trading, while those of other major U.S. airlines were mixed.
Delta was up 13 cents at $10.12, US Airways was down 7 cents at
$11.51, and United Continental was up 19 cents at $20.54.