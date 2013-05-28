UPDATE 1-Teamsters union seeks to displace union at American Airlines

May 28 The Teamsters union on Tuesday ramped up
its effort to displace the unions representing ground workers at
American Airlines and US Airways Group, which plan to
merge this year and form the world's biggest airline.
The Teamsters said it filed with the U.S. National Mediation
Board for an election to represent mechanics at AMR Corp's
American Airlines, who are currently represented by
the Transport Workers Union of America. Earlier this month, the
Teamsters filed for an election for US Airways mechanics,
seeking to displace the machinists union.
Should the National Mediation Board determine that 50
percent of the union members at US Airways and American Airlines
favor the Teamsters, it can set representation elections. The
Teamsters union declined to comment on how many signatures it
had obtained from American mechanics.
The transport workers and machinists unions blasted the
move, saying the Teamsters union was looking to take members
from other unions as its membership declines.
In a statement Garry Drummond, air transport director of the
transport workers, called the Teamsters "a troubled union".
"In 2012, the Teamsters lost more members than any other
union in the United States" and "has resorted to raiding
established unions at American Airlines and US Airways,"
Drummond's statement added.
Sito Pantoja, general vice president with the International
Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union, said the
Teamsters were hurting labor "by dividing already unionized
employees with hollow promises."
Pantoja's statement added: "They are doing nothing to bring
new airline workers into the labor movement."
Earlier this month, the TWU and machinist unions said they
planned to form a partnership to become the bargaining agent for
nearly 30,000 ground workers at each airline after the merger
closes.
The Teamsters union announced its filing at a news
conference and phone briefing from Washington, D.C. Some
American Airlines mechanics said they wanted a strong bargaining
agent that could help combat job losses and reduced benefits in
the airline industry.
"We suffered through bankruptcy and now with the merger with
US Airways, we need to be prepared for more changes that
management will no doubt use to further cut costs and undermine
our craft," said Jim Anderson, a 25-year American Airlines
mechanic based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Anderson said American Airlines mechanics went to the
Teamsters seeking new representation.
Paul Flaningan, a spokesman for American Airlines, said the
airline's workers have the right to choose their unions.
"If the National Mediation Board determines that the
Teamsters received interest from at least 50 percent of
American's Mechanic and Related employees and an election is
authorized, we hope our Mechanics will examine the options and
take the time to vote on the path they believe is best for them,
their families, and the company," Flaningan added in a
statement.