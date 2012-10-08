American Air revenue rose in September despite canceled flights

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 8 American Airlines on Monday said unit revenue, a widely watched airline measure of performance, rose 4 percent last month but was held back as customers grappled with flight delays and cancellations.
Passenger revenue per available seat mile, or unit revenue, rose 4 percent in September from a year earlier. The unit of AMR Corp, which filed for Chapter 11 protection last November, said absent operational issues from the flight disruptions, the improvement in unit revenue would have been 0.4 point higher.
In recent weeks, bankrupt American has canceled hundreds of flights, citing increased pilot maintenance reports and sick leave usage. The pilots union, with which American is currently negotiating a labor contract, has said it has called no work action at the bankrupt carrier.
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.