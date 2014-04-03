American Airlines says US Airways to join trans-Atlantic venture

April 3 American Airlines Group said on
Thursday that US Airways will join its venture with British
Airways, Iberia and Finnair that operates flights
between the United States and Europe.
The addition of US Airways will add 28 routes to the joint
business, American said in its statement. US Airways has hubs in
Charlotte, North Carolina, Philadelphia and Phoenix.
With US Airways the venture, which already provides more
than 50 daily trans-Atlantic flights, will gain nonstop flights
from North America to 18 European cities, including Athens,
Amsterdam and Munich, American said.
American Chief Executive Douglas Parker, the former CEO of
US Airways, told an aviation summit in Washington on Thursday
that the addition of US Air gives the American-British Airways
alliance "twice the scale" of a similar venture that Delta Air
Lines began with Britain's Virgin Atlantic Airways
earlier this year that operates more than 30 flights
[ID:nL1N0HS2AH.
"We're well ahead of them already," Willie Walsh, CEO of
British Air parent International Airlines Group, said on the
sidelines of the conference.
Former American parent AMR Corp and US Airways merged in
December to create the world's largest airline. American,
British Airways and Iberia set up the joint business in October
2010.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Washington, editing by G Crosse)