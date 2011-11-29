FACTBOX-Top 10 airline bankruptcies

BRIEF-Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO
Feb 7 Altair Resources Inc * Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 AMR Corp AMR.N, parent of American Airlines, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday. The third-largest U.S. airline aims to cut labor costs in the face of high fuel costs and dampened travel demand. [ID:nN1E7AS1DT]
Here are the 10 largest airline bankruptcies since 1989:
Company Bankruptcy date Assets
UAL Corp December 2002 $25.197 billion
AMR Corp November 2011 $25.088 billion
Delta Air Lines September 2005 $21.801 billion
Northwest Airlines September 2005 $14.042 billion
US Airways Group September 2004 $ 8.349 billion
US Airways Group August 2002 $ 8.025 billion
Continental Airlines December 1990 $ 7.656 billion
Eastern Air Lines March 1989 $ 4.037 billion
Trans World Airlines January 1992 $ 2.865 billion
Trans World Airlines June 1995 $ 2.495 billion
Source: BankruptcyData.com (Reporting by Kyle Peterson)
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).
Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher 4 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.09 percent ahead of the cash market open.