FACTBOX-Top 10 airline bankruptcies

 Nov 29 AMR Corp AMR.N, parent of American
Airlines, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday. The
third-largest U.S. airline aims to cut labor costs in the face
of high fuel costs and dampened travel demand. [ID:nN1E7AS1DT]
 Here are the 10 largest airline bankruptcies since 1989:
 Company               Bankruptcy date    Assets
 UAL Corp              December 2002      $25.197 billion
 AMR Corp              November 2011      $25.088 billion
 Delta Air Lines       September 2005     $21.801 billion
 Northwest Airlines    September 2005     $14.042 billion
 US Airways Group      September 2004     $ 8.349 billion
 US Airways Group      August 2002        $ 8.025 billion
 Continental Airlines  December 1990      $ 7.656 billion
 Eastern Air Lines     March 1989         $ 4.037 billion
 Trans World Airlines  January 1992       $ 2.865 billion
 Trans World Airlines  June 1995          $ 2.495 billion
 Source: BankruptcyData.com
  (Reporting by Kyle Peterson)

