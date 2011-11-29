版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 30日 星期三 06:18 BJT

FACTBOX-Top 10 bankruptcies this year

 Nov 29 AMR Corp AMR.N, parent of American
Airlines, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday. The
third-largest U.S. airline aims to cut labor costs in the face
of high fuel costs and dampened travel demand. [ID:nN1E7AS1DT]
 Here are the 10 largest bankruptcies so far in 2011:
 Company                Bankruptcy date    Assets
 MF Global Holdings     Oct. 31            $40.541 billion
 AMR Corp               Nov. 29            $25.088 billion
 Dynegy Holdings        Nov. 7             $ 9.949 billion
 PMI Group              Nov. 23            $ 4.219 billion
 NewPage Corp           Sept. 7            $ 3.512 billion
 Integra Bank Corp      July 30            $ 2.421 billion
 General Maritime Corp  Nov. 17            $ 1.782 billion
 Borders Group          Feb. 16            $ 1.425 billion
 TerreStar Corp         Feb. 16            $ 1.376 billion
 Seahawk Drilling       Feb. 11            $   625 million
 Source: BankruptcyData.com
  (Reporting by Kyle Peterson; editing by Andre Grenon)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐