American flight returning to LA after possible bird strike- LA Times

SAN FRANCISCO May 14 An American Airlines flight was returning to Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday after a possible bird strike, the Los Angeles Times said on Twitter.

Additional details were not immediately available. (Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
