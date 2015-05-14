版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 15日 星期五 02:17 BJT

UPDATE 1-American flight returns to LA after possible bird strike

(Recasts, adds details from airline spokesman)

SAN FRANCISCO May 14 An American Airlines flight bound for St. Louis from Los Angeles returned safely to Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday after its crew reported a possible bird strike shortly after take off, according to a spokesmen for the airline.

The Airbus A319 aircraft landed without incident and been taken out of service for maintenance, while other flights have been arranged for its 127 passengers, spokesman Andrew Christie told Reuters in an email. (Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bernadette Baum)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐