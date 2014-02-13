CORRECTED-American Eagle says parent to seek other carriers to fly new jets

(Corrects spelling of Fabregas in second paragraph)
Group will start looking for other regional carriers to operate
new regional jets from Embraer after pilot union leaders at the
carrier's American Eagle Airlines unit on Wednesday rejected a
proposed labor contract, the president of the regional unit said
in a note to staff on Thursday.
Pedro Fabregas, president of American Eagle, added in the
note that he has "no reason to believe American will offer us
new large regional jet flying after these unsuccessful
negotiations." Still, he said American Eagle Airlines had a
strong ground handling business and was not planning to shut
down.