版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 14日 星期五 05:43 BJT

CORRECTED-American Eagle says parent to seek other carriers to fly new jets

(Corrects spelling of Fabregas in second paragraph)

Feb 13 Feb 13 American Airlines Group will start looking for other regional carriers to operate new regional jets from Embraer after pilot union leaders at the carrier's American Eagle Airlines unit on Wednesday rejected a proposed labor contract, the president of the regional unit said in a note to staff on Thursday.

Pedro Fabregas, president of American Eagle, added in the note that he has "no reason to believe American will offer us new large regional jet flying after these unsuccessful negotiations." Still, he said American Eagle Airlines had a strong ground handling business and was not planning to shut down.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐