BRIEF-Virgin America CEO: IPO could occur later this year

BRIEF-Mid Penn Bank receives regulatory approval to open Orwigsburg branch
March 5 Virgin America: * In interview, Virgin America CEO David Cush says carrier is interested in gates at Chicago O'Hare airport that American Airlines is required to divest under merger accord with US Justice Department * Virgin America CEO says carrier looking at going public in late third quarter
or fourth quarter, depending on market factors * Virgin America CEO says carrier has not seen any impact on its ability to
recruit pilots in light of concerns cited by some regional airlines
* On April 12, co's unit entered into agreement of purchase & sale with Skyline Real Estate Acquisitions Inc - SEC Filing
* Citigroup Inc credit card charge-offs 2.88 percent in March versus 2.65 percent in February - SEC filing