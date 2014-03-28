版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 28日 星期五 22:45 BJT

BRIEF-Pilots at American Airlines' Eagle unit reject labor pact

March 28 American Airlines Group Inc : * Pilots at American Airlines American Eagle unit reject labor

contract, Air Line Pilots Association union says * Union representing American Eagle pilots says demands for contract

concessions that included pay freezes and increased medical costs were not

acceptable
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐