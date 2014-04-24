版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 25日 星期五 00:37 BJT

BRIEF-American Airlines comments on revenue trends

April 24 American Airlines Group Inc : * American Airlines says during earnings conference call it expects unit revenue to rise 4 percent to 6 percent in second quarter
