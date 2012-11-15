AMR chief updates creditors on U.S. Airways talks - WSJ

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Nov 14 The chief executive of bankrupt AMR Corp , parent of American Airlines, told creditors that a merger with US Airways Group Inc would need to result in creditors receiving a large share of equity in a combined airline for a deal to proceed, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Chief Executive Tom Horton made the comments as part of an update on merger discussions during a gathering of the airline's official creditors committee, which holds sway over how AMR will exit bankruptcy, the Journal reported, citing people close to the discussions.
AMR declared bankruptcy last November. The company has said it must save more than $1 billion in labor costs to become profitable.
Horton expects American Airlines creditors to receive more than 70 percent of the shares of a combined airline, the people told the paper.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.